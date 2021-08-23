He brings the focus and business-like approach that you want in a head coach for your football team. As he prepares now to coach his first game in Ottawa as the visitor, a place he ruled for six seasons and helped deliver the city’s first Grey Cup in 40 years, Rick Campbell isn’t ready to bask in nostalgia. At least not yet. The Lions’ first-year sideline boss joined 1st and Now to talk about Saturday’s big homecoming and his overall assessment of his current team after three games in this young season.

“I don’t know, I guess I’m not there yet,” said Campbell on returning to Ottawa.

“I’m honestly most concerned with us just winning a football game this week, number one. So, I’ve been keeping my head down and just getting ready for this practice week and going from there. I think it will be a big deal. That was a big part of my life, that was my first time being a head coach so I appreciate all that. It will be emotional once it happens. But honestly, I’m kind of on a one-track mind right now of just finding a way to win a game.”

It will no doubt only be a successful homecoming if it’s a winning homecoming.

The O Remains Work In Progress

At 1-2, his Lions certainly have room for improvement. They also aren’t far off after having their two losses decided by a combined total of nine points. No moral victories in the world of pro football, yet he feels his offence led by Michael Reilly is on the verge of a breakout. The improving health of Reilly’s throwing arm will ultimately pay dividends as the squad takes on the REDBLACKS followed by the first bye week of 2021.

“I think we have a lot of weapons, I think we’ve moved the ball at times really well. We haven’t cashed in on touchdowns as much as we like,” explained Campbell.

“We always want to be able to run the ball effectively, that’s an important part of it. I’m hoping too as Mike feels better, you can even see on a couple of his throws the other night, on those deep ones, he couldn’t quite grip it and rip it the way he wanted. I know he keeps feeling better by the day, so that’s going to be a big help too as he feels better and has good control of things physically then that’s going to be good.

He is seeing things really well, he’s making really good decisions and all that type of stuff. We’re hoping that pays off. That’s why we’re working at it. That’s what you’ve got to do, keep working at it and looking to improve and things will get better.”

Much has been said about Reilly using everybody in the receiving corps. He hit seven different targets for at least one catch in last week’s loss. Now look for them to try and establish a run game early in Ottawa.

Homecoming Brings Tough Opposition

Through two games of their own, these REDBLACKS share some of the same characteristics of Campbell’s Lions. After a dominating defensive performance lifted them to a win over Edmonton in week one, Matt Nichols and company struggled to gain any momentum in a 23-10 defeat in Saskatchewan on Saturday.

Campbell knows his former squad will be ramped up to perform well in their first home contest since 2019.

“Their offence hasn’t gotten on track yet. That’s kind of been their mode right now. Obviously, we want to keep their offence down,” said the head coach.

“They’ve got some guys that run around on defence. I know our guys on offence were just talking this morning about getting ready to play those guys and we’ll go from there. But that’s kind of been their mode for the people who haven’t watched them yet is they’ve been better on defence so far and looking for answers on offence still.”

While he’s saying all the right things, you know deep down a win in his former home will be greatly satisfying.

“All these wins, especially early in the season, are going to really matter. That’s definitely going to be the focus.”

And what about saying hi to his old pals, the Lumberjoes?

“There won’t be any cutting down of trees this week,” he said of the post-REDBLACK touchdown tradition.

