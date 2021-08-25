News And Notes | Familiar Foes Battle In Ottawa

It was way back in 2009 when a wide-eyed redshirt freshman named TJ Lee was soaking it all in at Eastern Washington University. As a defensive back prospect, one of his first tasks was to scout the quarterback tendencies in practice. The Eagles’ starter at that time? None other than Matt Nichols.

This Saturday in Ottawa, the two friends will due battle once again, just like they have many times over the years when Lee’s Lions would lock horns with the Blue Bombers.

“We don’t talk much during the week but when we do see each other we pick up where we left off, ” said Lee.

“In Spokane, I’ll go to the gym that he works out at and see some other familiar faces. That was my quarterback. I usually pick his brain on certain things and hopefully use that to my advantage. Matt’s a good guy, a real great leader. I got to see him more than hear him back in those Eastern Washington days.”

And for those scoring at home, Lee has intercepted his old friend once in CFL action. That came in a 2018 victory over the Blue Bombers at BC Place.

The change of address for Nichols may have something to do with why these REDBLACKS are still looking to find their way after a 23-10 loss in Saskatchewan dropped them to 1-1. In many ways, these two teams mirror each other heading into this clash in the nation’s capital.

RELATED: 1st and Now: Campbell Prepares For Homecoming

Second Down Will Be The Key

While both have looked elite on defence, each team will tell you they need to clean up some things on the offensive side of the ball to get some momentum before the stretch drive really heats up. For Lee and the Lions defence, there remains room for improvement after allowing the Elks to churn out more than 400 yards last week at BC Place.

“We haven’t given up many touchdowns, especially in the second half, so our integrity as far as the second half has been great. Second down is a huge problem, in terms of us getting off the field. They were able to wear us down with their run game. Our defensive backs need to come to the party when their receivers come crack block. They’re adding more people to the box, so we as DBs need to come down and reflect or we’re out gapped. Edmonton did a good job of doing that.”

The lone Elks touchdown drive of the game went for 108 yards. Getting off the field will no doubt continue to be a major talking point as the practice week for Ottawa forges ahead.

Led by Nichols and the team’s leading receiver RJ Harris, the REDBLACKS do have a few playmakers Lee and company need to be ready for. With youngsters in the secondary rounding into form, both KiAnte Hardin and Jalon Edwards-Cooper have recorded interceptions in the last couple of weeks, it should be a nice test.

“They’re a good offence. They don’t have any overly cocky receivers, that I know of,” explains Lee with a laugh.

“RJ is really good, he’s a great leader as well. As I said, Matt knows a lot and knows this game. He’s going to look to capitalize on our mistakes. We need to make sure we’re all on the same page and be ready for a good matchup.”

Offensive Notes

While Michael Reilly was still listed as limited on Tuesday’s injury report, he was able to take some live reps as the team returned to full practice on Tuesday. This is likely a situation where having a long week to prepare helps when it comes to resting and treating his right elbow.

Offensive lineman Joel Figueroa was dressed but did not participate on Tuesday. He did say his injured calf felt a lot better than it did in the previous days so look for the left tackle to try and practice before the team departs on Friday. Head coach Rick Campbell told bclions.com it would be a ’50-50′ proposition for Figs to suit up this week.

As for any potential breakout players in offence this week, how about former REDBLACK Dominique Rhymes? After hauling in six catches for 76 yards at Saskatchewan in week one, he has just two receptions since. Despite all of that, Reilly has still managed to hit seven receivers for at least one catch in each of the last two games. Establishing the run and finishing drives in the end zone will remain two huge tasks.

“We always want to be able to run the ball effectively, that’s an important part of it. I’m hoping too as Mike feels better, you can even see on a couple of his throws the other night, on those deep ones, he couldn’t quite grip it and rip it the way he wanted,” said Campbell on 1st and Now this week.

“I know he keeps feeling better by the day, so that’s going to be a big help too as he feels better and has good control of things physically then that’s going to be good.”

Matt Baker: mbaker@bclions.com