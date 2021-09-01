Michael Reilly Named CFL Top Performer Of The Month

(Vancouver)- It was an August to remember for Michael Reilly and this morning the BC Lions quarterback was rewarded with a CFL Top Performer of the Month honour.

Despite dealing with an injury to his throwing arm that has kept him limited through portions of practice since training camp, Reilly has emerged as the CFL’s leader in passing yards (974) while his 81 completions are second in the league behind only Winnipeg’s Zach Collaros.

Reilly has also contributed on the ground with three rushing touchdowns, tying him with Calgary’s Ka’Deem Carey for the CFL lead.

In a week two win over the Stampeders, Reilly moved past Darian Durant into 14th on the CFL’s all-time passing yards list. Reilly currently sits at 32,496 passing yards in his illustrious career.

Quarterback Cody Fajardo and defensive end Jonathan Woodard of Saskatchewan were named the other CFL Top Performers of the Month.