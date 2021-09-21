Reilly Recognized Yet Again As CFL Top Performer

For the second consecutive game and third time overall in his solid 2021 campaign, BC Lions quarterback Michael Reilly has been recognized as a CFL Top Performer of the Week.

Reilly was an impressive 21/25 for 308 yards and two touchdown passes while also contributing on the ground with five carries for 33 yards as the squad took down the Montreal Alouettes 27-18 on Saturday night. It was the third straight game and fourth time in five overall starts this season where he eclipsed the 300-yard passing mark.

Entering this week, Reilly leads the CFL in the following categories: Efficiency rating (119.5), completion rate (75.6 %) while also holding the lowest interception rate of 0.6 thrown per game. His 1,601 passing yards are second in the CFL to Winnipeg’s Zach Collaros.

Winnipeg defensive back DeAundre Alford and Hamilton linebacker Simoni Lawrence were also recognized as CFL Top Performers this morning.

The 4-2 Lions are back home on Friday evening to battle the 4-2 Saskatchewan Roughriders at 7:30 pm presented by BC Hydro, Fortis BC and the Government of BC.