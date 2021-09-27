Lions Continue Home Stand With Huge Tilt Against Blue Bombers

A new week brings yet another huge Western Division showdown as the 4-3 BC Lions welcome in the defending Grey Cup champion Winnipeg Blue Bombers to BC Place this Friday, October 1st at 7:00 pm presented by Tim Hortons.

Despite a 31-24 setback against Saskatchewan last week, this Lions squad remains right in the thick of this tight divisional race and will have the opportunity to move to within two points of top spot with a victory over the 6-1 Bombers.

This week’s game features the CFL’s top two quarterbacks as Michael Reilly enters this week on top with 1,860 passing yards and a league-best 117.8 efficiency rating while his counterpart Zach Collaros has thrown for 1,731 yards through seven contests.

Lions’ playmaker and current CFL receiving yards leader Lucky Whitehead looks to dazzle against his former squad.

Join us as we salute amateur football in British Columbia and also honour our 2020 Orange Helmet Award winners!

Lions/Bombers Notes

Winnipeg pays their first visit to the West Coast since week one of the 2019 season. Their 33-23 victory that night snapped a three-game losing streak at BC Place if you include the 2016 Western Final.

The Lions’ defence looks to get back on track: prior to last week’s 31-24 setback against Saskatchewan, they had not allowed a second half touchdown all season long.

Despite having a relatively quiet last two games, Bryan Burnham remains tied for 5th in the CFL with 474 receiving yards. He has also made a habit of playing big games against the Bombers in recent years…

Burnham has also recorded at least one reception in all 89 of his career games.

The Bombers’ defensive unit has also meant business having given up just 98 total points in seven games, an average of 14 per contest.

Bomber bookends Willie Jefferson and Jackson Jeffcoat each have five sacks this season, which is tied for third in the CFL.

Friday marks the first of two meetings between this West Division rivals in 2021 with a re-match at IG Field set for Saturday, October 23rd.

