First-year Lion Jalon Edwards-Cooper told himself at the beginning of the training camp, “I can’t come back home. I packed too many clothes. I’m not going home like that.”

Since then, the 24-year-old field corner has been making quite an impression so far in 2021. There was his spectacular interception in week two against the Calgary Stampeders during his first CFL start. And last weekend, he was challenged by Cody Fajardo several times, but he ended up coming down with his second interception of the year.

“When I got that pick, I didn’t want the defence to feel like we had won because we still had to go back out there to finish the job,” Edwards-Cooper recalled.

Fajardo led Saskatchewan to a 31-24 victory over the Lions last Friday night. A game that went down to the wire has Edwards-Cooper speaking up about the defence that needs to be more complete, especially during a hectic situation during the last drive of the game.

“We have to be more manageable as a team and not play looser at the end of the game. We got to stay in our coverage and locked in. We can’t let things happen like that,” he added.

As the club approaches the middle of the season, this week’s matchup against the defending Grey Cup champion Winnipeg Blue Bombers will be the Lions’ toughest test yet on all spectrums.

Edwards-Cooper and the rest of the secondary will face a dangerous Winnipeg receiving core like Kenny Lawler, Nic Demski, Rasheed Bailey and more. As well as stopping the run game with a familiar foe, Andrew Harris in the backfield.

“I’m aware of them. But at the end of the day, it’s about us. I know our defence has the pieces, talent, we just put to put it all together,” Edwards-Cooper said.

The former Texas A&M-Commerce field corner helped the Lions win the NCAA Division II National Championship in 2017. Over the course of his 46 collegiate games, Edwards-Cooper registered 141 total tackles, 18 tackles for loss, six sacks and six interceptions.

To now be playing British Columbia’s Lions is a relief for him because this was his first professional offer coming out of college. After being away from the field in 2020, he had to make every opportunity count.

“Going division two wasn’t ideal for me. I didn’t have all the hype, all the accolades. It just made me hungrier. Like you don’t even understand how deep of a depression I was in at one point just knowing that I was better than a lot of the cats out there on the field,” he recalled.

“I wanted to be there. I wanted my fair chance. I didn’t get a pro day. It was tough for me knowing how much I love this game. I just want to be around it all the time.”

When Edwards-Cooper arrived in Kamloops, he knew his chance of making the team was slim because of the Ratio. With many big-time college players and CFL veterans competing for a spot, he said he had to make plays.

“I was excited. I was ready to get back on the field. I didn’t play for the whole year. I was just straight training. I made sure that I wasn’t going back home that quickly,” he recalled.

Edwards-Cooper started the season on the practice roster. During week one, he watched the season opener from the hotel room while the team fell short against the Roughriders on August 6th. It killed him on the inside to see the team lose. He said he wanted to be a part of this talented group.

He saw a young team that showed a lot of fights during the season opener, and he couldn’t wait to play in orange and black when it’s his turn.

Sure enough, Edwards-Cooper saw his name on the depth chart a few days later for the Calgary game.

“I was like, ‘okay, I like that.’ I went and asked coach, he told me I’m playing this week, I had to go make a statement in Calgary,” he recalled.

Both he and fellow Lion KiAnte Hardin, who also made the highlight reel in week two, have become one of the Lions’ key playmakers weekly.

Through five appearances for the Lions, Edwards-Cooper has racked up 14 tackles, two interceptions and three pass knockdowns.

Although he’s only been up north for a few months, he’s feeling more confident week by week because he’s been dedicating his time to football. On the field, he tries to correct the little details to improve his game. A part of that comes from studying films off the field and taking notes.

He looks forward to this week’s matchup against the Blue Bombers and a few more down the road such as playing against the Edmonton Elks again in the final regular game of the 2021 season.

“I left a lot of plays on the field that day, I know they have two good guys over there, I love the challenges so any big-time receivers in this league, I’m looking forward to playing them,” Edwards-Cooper recalled of the August 19th game against the Elks.

And while he’s been getting settled to make B.C. his second home, his close bond with family members in Texas doesn’t end. He speaks to his grandmother and mother every day. He can’t wait to have them in the stands on October 16th and celebrate the journey so far.

Once a Lion, always a Lion indeed.