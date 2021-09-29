Whitehead, Reilly Named CFL Top Performers Of Month

They have provided Lions fans with more than a few exciting highlights through seven games and this morning, the Canadian Football League announced Lucky Whitehead and Michael Reilly have been named Top Performers of the Month for September.

Whitehead- The key free agent addition has been a major sparkplug for Reilly and this new-look offence as he enters this week as the CFL’s leader with 665 receiving yards.

He kicked his game up yet another notch in September with two 100-plus yard receiving performances, three touchdown receptions plus an electrifying 119-yard missed field goal return major in a 45-13 win over Ottawa in week six.

In three September games, Whitehead averaged a remarkable 21.7 yards per catch.

Reilly- His second straight Top Performer of the Month nod to go with three weekly Top Performer selections this season, Reilly currently sits on top in the following passing categories: yards (1,870), efficiency rating (117.8), completion percentage (74.2).

This month, Reilly was 67/86 for 896 yards and threw eight touchdown passes while helping lead the squad to a pair of key victories.

Hamilton linebacker Simoni Lawrence was also recognized as a CFL Top Performer of the Month.