(Hamilton, ON)- The BC Lions today announced the signing of American placekicker Nick Vogel.

*As per CFL rules, Vogel has entered mandatory COVID quarantine protocol.

Vogel (5’9”, 188 lbs)- Attended the University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB) from 2017-19 and left as the program’s third all-time leading scorer with 269 points while making 41 of 47 field goal attempts. Vogel also set a school record for PAT percentage after making 128 of 131 tries.

Vogel then signed with the Baltimore Ravens before being released just prior to 2020 training camp.