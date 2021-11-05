Bake’s Game Takes | BC 18 HAM 26

They still have a pulse but their backs are now firmly against the playoff wall. Michael Reilly and the BC Lions (4-8-0) started fast, sputtered in the middle, and then put up a valiant second-half effort before falling 26-18 to the Hamilton Tiger-Cats (7-5-0) on Friday night at Tim Hortons Field.

The result means BC must win their final two regular season games and have the 6-6 Calgary Stampeders drop their season finale on November 20th in order to make the playoffs. The Lions host Calgary in a must-win game next week. Now for some game takes following a tough defeat in Steel Town.

Big Plays The Backbreaker

This contest was shaping up to be a defensive battle until late in the first half before the Tiger-Cat offence broke through. The first big play that turned the tide was Jeremiah Masoli connecting with Brandon Banks for a 32-yard touchdown strike to put them ahead 15-3 before the break.

Reilly and company went to work in the second half, engineering an 11-play, 75-yard drive that culminated with James Butler’s touchdown run to cut their deficit to nine points. And then on the ensuing Hamilton drive, the second key big play helped seal the visitor’s fate. It was a Don Jackson 31-yard run to help tee up a touchdown score from Sean Thomas-Erlington.

Reilly’s late fourth-quarter touchdown plunge made it a frantic finish and their hopes would end when a Hail Mary attempt fell incomplete with no time on the clock. With the victory, Hamilton clinched a playoff spot.

Lack Of Finish The Key

We mentioned the fast start for Reilly and the offence as they opened the game with a 13-yard drive that took over seven minutes off the clock. Unfortunately, it ended with a Nick Vogel field goal and not a touchdown, which at the end of the night can be considered an early turning point. Keeping Masoli and the Tiger-Cats’ offence off the field for that long was indeed big, but the early major would have been even bigger. Speaking of Vogel, he made good on both of his field goal attempts but went 0-for-2 on convert attempts. Not an ideal start, but it didn’t cost them in the end.

LOS Loomed Large

We talked in our pre-game Vs. segment with Giulio Caravatta on the importance of the line of scrimmage. The Lions’ offensive line was improved in this contest. On the other side, the lack of a pass rush is what helped Masoli execute a few chunk plays. That’s an area they’ll need to address against the Stampeders next week.

Key Numbers

32:58- the Lions could not capitalize despite winning the time of possession battle.

414- the total offence put up by the Lions in this one. Reilly ended his evening 33/43 for 330 yards, no touchdowns and a first-half interception.

6,513- carrer receiving yard total for Bryan Burnham. He now sits alone in 5th spot all-time in the Lions’ record books after surpassing Mike Trevathan with a third quarter reception. Truly one of the all-time greats when it comes to receivers for this franchise.

Quotable

“It was the whole game. From the first drive to the last. That was bullsh**t. I don’t know what the cause of it was, but they need to get it figured out ’cause in this league you operate by the coordinator being in the sideline or the press box. They radio the play down and we got garbled mess 95 percent of the game. It’s not good enough, it’s not acceptable. It’s pro football. It needs to be fixed.”- Reilly on the persistent headset issues throughout the night, including on the final play of the game.

“It’s tough. It’s frustrating. Our guys are battling but we’re not making enough plays to tip the game in our favour. But we’ve got two games to go, we’re going to do ourselves proud and keep working at this thing.”

Next Up

The Lions are back home Friday, November 12th to battle the 6-6 Calgary Stampeders in a critical Western tilt. Kickoff at BC Place is 7:30 pm.

Matt Baker: mbaker@bclions.com