Lions Add American Kicker Bailey Hale

(Vancouver)- The BC Lions today signed American kicker Bailey Hale to the roster.

Hale has completed mandatory protocols and will begin practicing with the team.

Hale (5’11”, 196 lbs)- Transferred from Eastern New Mexico to Louisiana Tech for his final two years of eligibility (2018-19). With the Bulldogs, Hale suited up in 26 contests while making good on 30 of 40 field goal attempts and all but one of his 92 convert tries.

Hale earned Conference USA Kicker of the Week honours after making all five field goal attempts against Florida International on September 20th, 2019 and was named Second-Team All-Conference USA following his senior year.