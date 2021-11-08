He has already surpassed his 2019 rookie totals for yards, touchdowns and needs just seven more receptions in the next two games to do so in that category. Jevon Cottoy has also improved as both a route runner and blocker, further proving his versatility to this new-look offence. And following last Friday’s narrow defeat in Hamilton, the big receiver became known for his hurdling skills, successfully jumping over Tiger-Cat defender Jamal Rolle for a key first down.

“I think it was second down and five and once I caught the ball, I knew I had at least a couple more yards to go to make sure I had the first down,” said Cottoy following practice on Monday.

“It was a last-second decision because every time I get tackled, they usually go for the ankles. I just want to avoid those injuries so the best thing to do is hurdle them.”

And after appearing on all of the subsequent highlight packs and social media posts, Cottoy’s phone hasn’t stopped buzzing.

“Oh yeah. Talked to a bunch of my cousins in Toronto and also talked to my mom back home (on the island of St. Vincent). She and my aunt were amazed by it because they don’t really understand football. Every time I catch a ball or make a play, they get excited. So just to see that live, they were pretty excited.”

The best part about that was the gifted athlete made it look so casual. TSN’s Duane Forde referred to it as a more casual high step. But that’s just been the Cottoy we have always known in the Lions Den: a guy who quietly gets the job done. After moving from St. Vincent to Calgary and cutting his teeth with the Calgary Colts of Alberta junior football, Cottoy migrated west to play for the Langley Rams and earned a BCFC All-Star selection in 2019. With the Lions holding his territorial rights, Cottoy was invited to 2019 training camp in Kamloops at the recommendation of Neil McEvoy.

What followed was perhaps the most surprising story of that otherwise disappointing campaign for the organization. Cottoy was the Lions’ finalist for CFL’s Most Outstanding Rookie after recording 38 receptions for 386 yards and a touchdown.

“Jevon’s development has been impressive and it also proves the talent level in BC Junior Football is very strong,” said the Lions’ co-GM and former Ram.

“To go from someone who may have been viewed as a longshot to make our team to getting noticed south of the border just tells you how dedicated he is to the game.”

Cottoy then used the 2020 season cancellation to attend NFL mini-camp with both the San Francisco 49ers and Las Vegas Raiders. Since opting back into his Lions deal, the big receiver continues to prove his rookie year was no fluke.

“I’ve enjoyed it to the fullest every day,” explained Cottoy.

“I tell everybody that this is my motto: every day above ground is a good day.’ I take that with football and in life.” Jevon Cottoy

“Every time I can play this beautiful sport in front of our great fans in British Columbia, I enjoy every minute of that.”

Hurdling Required For Playoff Chase

Cottoy and the Lions are now facing a do-or-die scenario this Friday against Calgary. The scenario is simple: they must beat the 6-6 Stampeders Friday, take care of business next week at home to Edmonton while also getting some help from the Winnipeg Blue Bombers who visit Calgary in the final game of the regular season November 20th. Tough, but not impossible. Number 86 feels his team is up to the challenge.

“At this point, I feel everyone has counted us out. Everyone is looking past us,” Cottoy said.

But as long as we come in every day, the coaches have a really good game plan this week as far as I can tell, as long as we stick to the script going into Friday, we should come out with the win.”

Cottoy not only remains focused on winning but also producing with this impressive group of receivers. The Olympic hurdling career will perhaps wait for another day.

“It’s funny you say that because one of my cousin’s friends in Toronto said it was like Olympic form,” said Cottoy with a laugh.

“But no, I won’t be doing that anytime soon. I love football and coming in here every day with my brothers in this room. We have a job to do.”

Let the hurdling continue. Two more big jumps are required as Cottoy and Lions eye a spot in the Grey Cup tournament.

