Lions Host Stamps With Playoff Hopes On The Line

With their playoff fate hanging in the balance, the BC Lions (4-8-0) hope a return home following a 27-day absence is just what the doctor ordered as they battle the Calgary Stampeders (6-6-0) on Friday night at BC Place Stadium.

The stakes for the third and final regular season meeting between these two Western rivals are huge as the hometown Lions must win in order to keep their post-season hopes alive.

Following a solid week of preparation, it’s clear everybody knows what’s on the line.

“I think our guys understand we have still an opportunity,” said quarterback Michael Reilly.

“We’ve got to get a little bit of help from Winnipeg (in the last week of the season) but the only way that even matters is if we take care of business in our two games. Treat ’em like playoff games because that’s what they are at this point. We want to get to the playoffs so we’ve got to win two playoff games just to get to the playoffs. I think that’s the mindset our guys are taking the approach of.”

Despite the losing streak, Reilly remains second in the CFL with 2,943 yards, just 169 behind Zach Collaros who will take this week off for the Blue Bombers. Number 13 has been satisfied with what the offence has been able to churn out in the games they’ve won, even the 15-9 triumph at Calgary in week two where they managed just one touchdown.

“When the opportunity is there, you have to take advantage of them and there are going to be opportunities,” added Reilly.

“If we execute how we did in week two, then we’ll be fine.”

Bo Levi Mitchell and the Stampeders are coming off a bye week that was followed by a gritty 26-13 win at Ottawa on October 29th. Mitchell’s 2,291 passing yards are good for fourth overall amongst CFL quarterbacks while running back Ka’Deem Carey is second in the league with 784 yards on the ground.

It’s all shaping up to be another decent test for a Lions defence that recorded four interceptions and held Calgary out of the end zone in that August victory at McMahon Stadium.

A win for the Lions on Friday would assure them of owning the head-to-head tiebreaker and keep alive a scenario where they could punch their playoff tickets with another win next week at home to Edmonton and a Calgary loss to Winnipeg in their season finale. Definitely an uphill climb, but head coach Rick Campbell says the group still believes.

“I don’t have to be a car salesman. I can tell them the truth and the truth is if we beat Calgary Friday night, we hold the tiebreaker. And then it comes down to the last week of the season,” said Campbell.

“We can put ourselves in the best situation we can and make them earn it.”

Lions/Stampeders Notebook

Minimal lineup changes for the home team this week, but definitely worth noting. Lucky Whitehead will handle double duty as he takes the place of Qaudree Henderson in the return game. Defensive back Jamie Harry draws in after missing time with a thumb injury while linebacker Josh Woods, a product of UCLA added to the practice roster in October, will make his Lion debut. Henderson, Court Hammond and Jalon Edwards-Cooper (foot) will come off the roster.

Nick Vogel will get a second shot at the placekicking duties having beaten out Jimmy Camacho and newcomer Bailey Hale in the weeklong audition. Global Jake Ford was also given a close look at various points.

Jordan Williams’ accolades: along with setting a record for Canadian rookies with 81 defensive tackles, surpassing Mike O’Shea in 1993, the linebacker’s 6.75 tackles per game is the best average for a rookie in CFL history.

The last time the Lions missed the playoffs in consecutive seasons? You have to go back to 1989-1990. Before that, 1975-1976. Let’s keep that trend going…..

Here is an area the defence can still be proud in: over 36 red zone opportunities, they have allowed just 15 touchdowns by the opposition. That 41.7 percent mark is best in the CFL.

17-2: Since the 2008 season, that is the Stampeders’ record when coming off of a bye.

Matt Baker: mbaker@bclions.com