Lions Announce Team Winners For Most Outstanding Player Awards

In conjunction with the CFL, this morning the BC Lions announced their team winners for the league’s Outstanding Player awards.

Playmaker Lucky Whitehead gets the nod for Most Outstanding Player while savvy veteran Bo Lokombo is nominated for both Most Outstanding Canadian and Most Outstanding Defensive Player.

Following his record-breaking season, linebacker Jordan Williams is the unanimous team winner for Most Outstanding Rookie. Fellow newcomers Kent Perkins, Most Outstanding Offensive Lineman, and Stefan Flintoft, Most Outstanding Special Teams Player, were also nominated by the voters.

Most Outstanding Player

Lucky Whitehead- the free agent addition brought an immediate spark to the new look Lions’ offence with his speed and playmaking abilities. Entering this week, Whitehead has racked up 840 yards and four touchdowns on 54 catches while also leading the team with 1,041 combined yards.

Whitehead’s 15.6 yards per catch is good for second in the CFL behind Winnipeg’s Kenny Lawler. His electrifying 138-yard missed field goal return touchdown helped the team take care of business against Ottawa in week six.

Most Outstanding Defensive Player and Most Outstanding Canadian

Bo Lokombo- A double nomination for the veteran linebacker who has been a major force on both defence and special teams in 2021.

The pride of Abbotsford has recorded 74 total tackles (63 defence, 11 special teams), a team-leading three interceptions, one of which was returned for a touchdown, and four sacks which ties him for the lead amongst Lions with Obum Gwacham.

Most Outstanding Offensive Lineman

Kent Perkins- After being pressed into service in a starting role back in week two, Perkins has been a steady force at the right tackle position.

The former Texas Longhorn has improved week in and week out while helping in both pass protection and allowing the running game to average more yards per carry on the ground in the last several weeks.

Most Outstanding Rookie

Jordan Williams- A unanimous choice amongst voters, the number 1 overall pick from 2020 has certainly come as advertised in his delayed rookie campaign.

Williams leads the squad with 87 defensive tackles and also broke the CFL record for most by a Canadian rookie, beating the record of 75 set by current Winnipeg Blue Bombers head coach Mike O’Shea in 1993. Williams has also recorded one interception and a quarterback sack in his impressive rookie campaign.

Most Outstanding Special Teams Player

Stefan Flintoft- the former UCLA Bruin took over full-time punting and kickoff duties in week three of the season and has made an immediate impact on the club’s special teams unit.

Entering this week’s season finale, Flintoft’s 48.3-yards per punt is tops in the CFL while his net average of 37.3 yards is good for third amongst league qualifiers. Flintoft has also averaged 61.4 yards over 37 total kickoffs.

After finalists are announced for each award in both divisions, the winners for the CFL’s Most Outstanding Player awards will be unveiled on Friday, December 10th as part of festivities for the 108th Grey Cup in Hamilton.