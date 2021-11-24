BC Lions And TELUS Raise The Game Campaign Donates $20,000 To I-SPARC

Traditional Territory of the Quw’utsun (Cowichan) Tribes / Duncan B.C. (November 24, 2021) – The Indigenous Sport, Physical Activity and Recreation Council (I·SPARC), the BC Lions and TELUS are pleased to announce that the CFL Raise the Game Campaign has raised $20,000 during the 2020/21 CFL season to benefit the health and wellbeing of Indigenous peoples in BC. TELUS donated $1,000 for every field goal made by the BC Lions. During their game in Hamilton on Friday, November 5th, BC Lions kicker Nick Vogel made the team’s 20thfield goal of the season, resulting in a $20,000 donation to I·SPARC.

“We are deeply honoured that the BC Lions selected I·SPARC for the campaign and grateful to TELUS for their generosity,” said Rick Brant, I·SPARC CEO.

“The money raised through the campaign will support youth-based community sport programs in Indigenous communities throughout the province. We are excited to build this impactful partnership with the BC Lions as we work together to further the health and wellbeing of Indigenous peoples through sport.”

The CFL Raise the Game Campaign is a new initiative by TELUS. The goal of the campaign is to provide more opportunities for youth to get access to sports experiences, and to give back to local communities across Canada. Every time a participating CFL team scores a touchdown or field goal during the regular season, TELUS gave to a youth charity, up to a maximum of $20,000. This year, the BC Lions selected to donate funds to I·SPARC, as a way of demonstrating their commitment to the health and wellbeing of Indigenous peoples.

“We are proud to join forces with our long-time partner TELUS to support such a great initiative,” said Lions director of community partnerships Jamie Taras.

“Given the success of our Orange Shirt Day game earlier this season and the football club’s increased awareness in regards to the importance of supporting Indigenous communities, we look forward to continuing our partnership with ISPARC. This donation helps reinforce our long-standing commitment to youth in our community.”

“At TELUS, we are driven by the belief that good business and doing good go hand-in-hand,” said Jill Schnarr, chief social innovation and communications officer, TELUS.

“We are committed to being a valued partner on the road toward meaningful Reconciliation and are honoured to partner with I·SPARC and their incredible efforts to strengthen and support the health and wellbeing of Indigenous peoples in B.C. As Canadian business leaders, we are excited to build on our partnership with the BC Lions to continue to drive meaningful change and together, help make the future friendly for all Canadians.”

Participating teams and charities included the BC Lions and I·SPARC, the Edmonton Elks and Free Play for Kids, the Calgary Stampeders and The Stampeders Foundation Growing the Game Fund, the Ottawa REDBLACKS and the OSEG Foundation Girls on the Run program, the Hamilton Tiger-Cats and the BGC Hamilton-Halton, and the Montreal Alouettes and the Montreal Alouettes Foundation.

For more information about I·SPARC, visit www.isparc.ca.