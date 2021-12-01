Mackie Nominated For Jake Gaudaur Veterans’ Award

Lions fullback and team captain David Mackie was announced as a finalist for the Jake Gaudaur Veterans’ Award on Wednesday morning. The award is given annually to the Canadian player who demonstrates the attributes of our veterans: strength, perseverance, courage, comradeship and contributions to Canadian communities.

Mackie has battled through major injuries over the past few seasons. His determination and perseverance have earned him the respect of his peers, and he has been voted team captain for the past two seasons. He is not only a consummate professional, but also a thoughtful leader.

He generously opens his home to his teammates to build and strengthen their bonds, including during the holiday season when some are unable to make the trip home. Mackie serves as a staunch advocate for the Indigenous community, creating a bridge between them and the team to foster understanding and allyship.

Mackie’s former teammate and mentor Rolly Lumbala won the award in 2018.

The other 2021 finalists are as follows:

Calgary Stampeders: Rene Paredes

Edmonton Elks: Matt O’Donnell

Saskatchewan Roughriders: Brett Lauther

Winnipeg Blue Bombers: Jake Thomas

Hamilton Tiger-Cats: Chris Van Zeyl

Montreal Alouettes: Christophe Normand

Ottawa RedBlacks: Nigel Romick

Toronto Argonauts: Jamal Campbell

Matt Baker: mbaker@bclions.com