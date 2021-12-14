Lions Re-Sign Six Nationals, Including Captain David Mackie

The BC Lions today signed the following six Nationals to contract extensions: FBs David Mackie and Mario Villamizar, WRs Jacob Scarfone and Marcus Davis, DB Jamie Harry and DB/LB O’Shane Samuels.

Mackie- voted a team captain prior to his third season with the club, Mackie suited up in all 14 regular season contests while hauling in four receptions for 14 yards and recording eight special teams tackles. A strong community ambassador, Mackie was the Lions’ team nominee for the Jake Gaudaur Veterans award which is given annually to the Canadian player who best demonstrates the attributes of our soldiers.

Villamizar- made his return to the Lions in October following successful rehab from a ruptured Achilles tendon suffered early in 2021. He would go on to suit up in five games while playing a role on special teams.

Scarfone- the London, Ontario native dressed in all 14 regular season games in his first season in orange, recording six receptions for 85 yards. Scarfone scored his first career touchdown on an overtime pass from Michael Reilly on October 30th at Toronto.

Davis- The product of Victoria’s Mt. Douglas High School joined the Lions’ practice squad in early September. He was activated for the October 1st home game against Winnipeg and recorded 13 yards on two punt returns.

Harry- made strides in his second CFL campaign, suiting up in ten games while recording six defensive tackles and a pair of special teams stops. Recovered from a late-season thumb injury to play in the regular season finale against Edmonton on November 19th.

Samuels- the product of the Edmonton Huskies junior program suited up in all 14 regular season games in his second year with the Lions, recording five special teams tackles.