Burnham, Whitehead Named CFL All-Stars

BC Lions receivers Bryan Burnham and Lucky Whitehead were once again recognized for their tremendous 2021 seasons as both were named CFL Al-Star selections this morning.

Burnham- a fourth consecutive CFL All-Star nod for the human highlight reel after yet another year to remember. Burnham led all CFL receivers with 67 receptions, finished second overall with 965 yards and hauled in five touchdown catches.

Burnham also moved past Mike Trevathan into fifth on the Lions’ all-time receiving yards list, currently sitting at 6,616 for his great career. He also recorded at least one reception in all 14 games, bringing his career streak to 96 games since 2014.

Whitehead- the first CFL All-Star selection for Whitehead who finished with 60 receptions for 932 yards- top five in the CFL in both categories- and caught four touchdowns.

The speedy playmaker also proved to be a gamebreaker on special teams, returning 12 punts for 130 yards and a touchdown while adding a 118-yard missed field goal return touchdown in a 45-13 win over Ottawa in week six. Whitehead was the Lions’ leader with 1,212 combined yards and earned the team nomination for CFL Most Outstanding Player.