Rigmaiden Named Assistant GM, Director Of Player Personnel

The BC Lions announced this afternoon that Ryan Rigmaiden has been named the club’s assistant general manager and director of player personnel.

Under his new role, he will continue to work closely with co-GMs Neil McEvoy and Rick Campbell on player signings and talent evaluation.

Rigmaiden re-joined the Lions last November as director of US scouting after serving in the same capacity with the club from 2014-17. He then moved on to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers as director of college scouting where he earned a Grey Cup ring in 2019.

“It’s an honour to continue working with this great organization. I thank Rick LeLacheur, Neil McEvoy and Rick Campbell for the opportunity to expand my role,” said Rigmaiden from his home in North Carolina.

“I really believe in what we’re doing in BC and the pieces we already have in place. Continuity is necessary for us to improve and I couldn’t be happier to be a part of this.”

Added McEvoy: “It speaks volumes that Ryan was a finalist for a couple of GM openings, so we are excited to have him back with a bigger role in our football operations. Given his network across the continent and history of finding players, Ryan’s promotion will ensure we hit the ground running in our efforts to build a winner for years to come.”

Prior to first joining the Lions as a regional scout in 2012, Rigmaiden served as general manager and director of player personnel with the Arena Football League’s Spokane Shock and won back-to-back league championships in 2009 and 2010.