Stefan Flintoft Signs Extension With Lions

(Vancouver)- The BC Lions announced Thursday morning that American punter Stefan Flintoft has signed a contract extension with the club.

Flintoft- After making his CFL debut in week three of the 2021 season, the native of Santa Monica, California recorded a league-best 48.3- yard punting average and would also finish third amongst qualifiers in net average at 37.3 yards.

Flintoft also averaged 61.4 yards over 37 total kickoffs and would earn a team nomination for CFL Most Outstanding Special Teams Player.

He attended UCLA from 2014-18 and took over main punting duties in his third season. Flintoft’s average of 43.8 yards per punt was good for third all-time in Bruins program history. Those credentials would earn him a 2019 mini-camp invite with the Denver Broncos.