Lions Re-Sign Nationals Tanner Doll And Hakeem Johnson

The BC Lions this morning announced the signings of a pair of Nationals to contract extensions: long snapper Tanner Doll and defensive back Hakeem Johnson. Both players were eligible to become free agents on February 8th.

Doll– the reliable veteran started all 14 games at long snapper in 2021, bringing his career total to 58 games played, while also recording six tackles on special teams. The St. Albert, Alta native will enter his third season with the Lions after suiting up in 26 contests split between Ottawa and Hamilton from 2016-18.

Johnson– made big strides in his second pro season, appearing in all 14 games and earning a starting role at cornerback late in the campaign. Johnson recorded his first career interception in a 43-10 win over Edmonton on November 19th and finished 2021 with 12 defensive tackles.