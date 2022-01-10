Lucky Strikes! Whitehead Signs Extension Through ’23

The BC Lions got some significant off-season work done this morning with the announcement that American WR and 2021 CFL All-Star Lucky Whitehead has signed an extension that will keep him in orange through the 2023 season. Whitehead was eligible to become a free agent on February 8th.

“I’m grateful for the opportunity to be back and to help this squad get to the next level,” said Whitehead on his new deal.

“We have some pieces already in place to contend year in and year out and I can’t wait to see what else this offseason brings.”

The dynamic playmaker emerged as one of the league’s most impactful free agent signings last season, hauling in 60 passes for 932 yards (fifth in the CFL) and five touchdowns while leading the team in combined yards (1,212).

Whitehead’s special teams highlights included a 119-yard missed field goal return major in a win over Ottawa in week six and a 79-yard punt return to the house to help take down Edmonton in the regular season finale on November 19th.

Additional Lucky Whitehead accolades from 2021: