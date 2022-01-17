John Bowman Joins Lions As Defensive Line Coach

The BC Lions announced this morning that John Bowman has been hired as the team’s defensive line coach. John will begin the coaching chapter of his football career after an outstanding 14 years as a player with the Montreal Alouettes.

“John will be a great addition to our staff as we continue the steps toward building for 2022 and beyond,” said Lions co-GM and head coach Rick Campbell.

“With Ryan Phillips leading the unit and Travis Brown doing a solid job with our linebackers last season, our defensive room will be set up for more success this coming season.”

Bowman first broke in as a player with the Alouettes in 2006 and would go on to play 234 games regular season games with the organization.

A two-time CFL All-Star and nine-time East All-Star selection, Bowman is the Alouettes’ all-time leader in quarterback sacks with 134 and is sixth on the all-time CFL list.

He also won Grey Cup rings with the Alouettes in 2009 and 2010.