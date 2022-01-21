Lions Sign WR Zac Parker And RB Darius Clark
The BC Lions this morning announced the signings of American wide receiver Zac Parker and American running back Darius Clark to the roster.
Parker- most recently was a member of the Alphas of the US Spring League in 2020. The native of Reston, Virginia suited up in two contests with the Montreal Alouettes in 2019 and attended a rookie camp with the Washington Football Team in 2018.
Zachary began his college career at Liberty University where he was the Flames’ second-leading receiver in 2015 with 49 receptions for 464 yards in 11 contests while earning a Big South second-team All-Conference honour. He transferred to Virginia State for his senior season of 2017 and recorded 34 receptions for 676 yards and four touchdowns.
Clark- signed with the Carolina Panthers last Mach and suited up in pre-season action before being placed on injured reserve.
The Wadmalaw Island, South Carolina native played in 43 games for Newberry College from 2015-18, rushing for 384 yards and two touchdowns on 103 carries while also hauling in 35 receptions for 264 yards and three majors.