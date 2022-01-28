Staying In Orange | Burnham Agrees To Extension!

The CFL’s highlight-reel machine is staying in the den. The BC Lions announced today that wide receiver Bryan Burnham has agreed to a contract extension with the club.

“I’m excited and grateful for the opportunity to stay with the only organization I’ve ever known,” said Burnham from his home in Tulsa.

“This is the best situation for my wife Aubrey and I to continue to be involved in the community. We also still have unfinished business in BC with the goal to bring the Grey Cup back to the West Coast.”

Burnham, who turns 32 before the start of training camp, first made the squad as a raw, unknown commodity in 2014.

Eight years later, he sits in fifth spot on the Lions’ all-time list with 6,616 receiving yards to go along with 435 receptions and 38 touchdowns.

A CFL All-Star in each of his last four seasons, Burnham also eclipsed the 1,000-yard mark every year from 2016-19 and racked up 965 yards in the shortened, 14-game campaign of 2021.

“Bryan epitomizes the type of players and people we want in our locker room, said co-GM/head coach Rick Campbell.

“Beyond the ability to make great plays on the field, his work ethic and ability to lead by example in practices and games puts us in a position to be successful.”

Additional Bryan Burnham Accolades: