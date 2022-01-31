Figueroa Back For Fourth Season In Orange

The BC Lions announced this morning that veteran offensive lineman Joel Figueroa has signed a contract extension. He was eligible to become a free agent next week.

Figueroa, 32, enters his ninth CFL season and fourth with the Lions. Along with earning team nominations for CFL Most Outstanding Offensive Lineman in each of his first two seasons in orange, the Miami native was once again a steady force in 2021, starting 12 games at left tackle and helping Michael Reilly emerge as the CFL’s passing leader.

Figueroa has 90 CFL games under his belt, helping the Hamilton Tiger-Cats reach the Grey Cup in 2013 and 2014. After three seasons in Steel Town, Figueroa suited up with Edmonton from 2016-17, starting 15 of 33 games at left tackle with the green and gold.

He enjoyed five productive seasons (2006-11) with the University of Miami, playing in 43 games with the Hurricanes and winning the school’s Community Service Man of the Year award in 2010.