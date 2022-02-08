Lions Sign Two-Time CFL All-Star Delvin Breaux Sr.

The BC Lions made another significant defensive addition today with the signing of American defensive back Delvin Breaux.

Breaux, 32, is back in the CFL after suiting up in 49 games over two separate stints (2013-14, 2018-19) with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

A two-time CFL All-Star and three-time East Division All-Star selection, Breaux has recorded 110 defensive tackles, two interceptions, six forced fumbles and two defensive touchdowns: one interception and one fumble return.

Breaux also suited up in both the 2013 and 2014 Grey Cups, recording an interception in the 2014 game against Calgary at BC Place.

In between stints in Steel Town, Breaux was a member of the New Orleans Saints from 2015-17. In 22 regular season games, he registered 64 total tackles (53 solo, 11 assisted), three interceptions and 20 pass deflections.