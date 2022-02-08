Placing Betts | Lions Add National Defensive Lineman

The BC Lions made another defensive line addition today with the signing of National free agent Mathieu Betts.

Betts, 26, was selected third overall in the 2019 CFL Draft by Edmonton and would suit up in 19 regular season contests over the next two years, recording 13 defensive tackles, two sacks and a forced fumble.

He initially signed with the Chicago Bears as a non-drafted free agent and appeared in 2019 pre-season action.

The Montreal native attended Laval from 2015-18 and made an immediate impact in his first season, leading the nation with 12 sacks and winning U Sports Rookie of the Year.

Betts also won U Sports Most Outstanding Lineman honours in each of his final three seasons and led the program to Vanier Cup titles in 2016 and 2018.