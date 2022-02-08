The “Stove” Is Here | Lions Sign DL Steven Richardson

The BC Lions announced today the team has signed American free agent defensive lineman Steven Richardson.

Richardson, 25, joins the Lions after two seasons with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers where he recorded 38 defensive tackles, six sacks and a forced fumble in 25 regular season contests.

The 5’11”, 304-pound Richardson also recorded a pair of sacks on the 108th Grey Cup victory over Hamilton last December, en route to winning his second ring in as many seasons with the blue and gold.

Richardson suited up in 48 games for the University of Minnesota from 2014-17 and recorded 103 defensive tackles, 12.5 sacks, a pair of forced fumbles and a fumble recovery. Led all Golden Gopher defenders with 11 tackles for a loss and seven sacks in 2016 while earning an All-Big Ten Honourable Mention.