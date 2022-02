The BC Lions made another addition to the quarterback room today with the signing of American free agent Isaac Harker.

Harker, 26, joins the Lions after suiting up in 32 games over the last two seasons with the Saskatchewan Roughriders and completing 70 passes for 706 yards.

The Lebanon, Indiana native attended Indiana State from 2014-17 before transferring to Colorado School of Mines for his senior season. Harker put up excellent numbers with the Orediggers, completing 280 of 421 pass attempts (66.5%) for 3,858 yards and 39 touchdowns, while adding 61 carries for 142 yards and three majors.