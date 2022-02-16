Lions Add Americans Shelton Gibson And Michael Warren

The BC Lions announced today the additions of American wide receiver Shelton Gibson and American running back Michael Warren to the roster.

Gibson, 27, was a fifth-round selection (166th overall) of the Philadelphia Eagles in 2017 and would go on to appear in 20 total games with the squad while earning a Super Bowl ring to conclude his rookie season.

Gibson recorded a total of three receptions for 59 yards with the team and chipped in with 43 yards on a pair of kickoff returns in the 2018 season opener against Atlanta.

The native of Cleveland Heights, Ohio then spent most of 2019 on the Cleveland Browns practice squad before being re-claimed by Philadelphia off waivers and suiting up in the Wild Card playoff game against Seattle in January 2020.

Gibson suited up in 38 games over three seasons (2014-16) at West Virginia and hauled in 84 receptions for 1,898 yards and 17 touchdowns.

Warren, 23, most recently attended 2021 training camp with the Detroit Lions. The Toledo, Ohio native originally signed with the Philadelphia Eagles as a non-drafted free agent in 2020 before being waived at the end of training camp.

Warren attended the University of Cincinnati from 2017-19 and left as the program’s sixth all-time leading rusher with 2,918 yards while adding 34 touchdowns on the ground.

Michael’s 81-yard touchdown run against Tulane in 2018 was the second-longest in school history and longest since 1953. Named MVP of the 2018 Military Bowl after rushing for a career-best and Cincinnati bowl game record 166 yards and scoring two touchdowns.