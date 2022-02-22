Written by Matt Klein- A new quarterback duo in the Lions’ Den is bringing an exciting, unprecedented look to the football club. With newly acquired Michael O’Connor alongside Nathan Rourke. O’Connor says he is ready to build a friendship with Rourke to help bring all the pieces together to compete for a Grey Cup championship.

“I think that [being in a young quarterback duo] is exciting,” the former UBC Thunderbird explains.

“It’s not something you see every day; it’s novel in that sense. I have the utmost faith in Nathan, he’s a great kid and a great quarterback. We have a great relationship. It’s important for us to have each other’s backs and I think we have the right pieces to compete for a Grey Cup this year.”

Michael was signed in the opening hours of free agency earlier this month and has begun his journey with the Lions, returning back to BC from his university days as at the Point Grey campus.

“I had a great time at UBC, Vancouver’s kind of been like a second home and I kept coming back here since I left UBC,” O’Connor says.

“It means a lot to me. I’m excited to be back and playing in Vancouver again. I’m excited to start with the Lions and see where this thing goes.”

As spring approaches, Michael wants to focus on getting back into the gym and studying and practicing the quarterback playbook with Nathan.

“I’ve been able to meet the guys, they’re all great guys and I’ll start to get the playbook down. That’s more important, mentally getting the playbook down, “ he adds.

“It’s not just about the physical aspect. It’s also the mental at the pro level and making sure that you’re doing everything during the week to be prepared come game day.

It’s also telling yourself you’ve done everything you can, so you can play loose. You want to put the work in because it gives you a certain amount of freedom to play loose on game days.”

Football is very important to Michael because he can see how he has grown since his time at UBC, going pro, and to now with the Lions.

“I love it [playing football] because there’s always something to get better at, “O’Connor says.

“Into April is when we have to get an understanding of the playbook. You want to go into training camp having the playbook down. I had it on the fly, two days before the start of camp when I was younger, but you have to know it.”

The Ottawa native spent 2021 with the Calgary Stampeders, mainly as an understudy to Bo Levi Mitchell and Jake Maier. His rookie campaign of 2019 with Toronto remains his most productive season where he recorded 15 completions for 125 yards and a touchdown.

He has lived for the big-game moments. Look no further than the 2015 Vanier Cup where he took home MVP honours in the T-Birds victory over Montreal. Seven years later, he’s back on the west coast. He had spent most of the off-season with Rourke in North Vancouver and their trainer Rob Williams.

“No matter what the depth chart looks like, I’m always going to be a fan of Mike,” Rourke says.

“When we’re out there working with Rob we’re competing and everything, but at the same time we’re giving each other hints, giving each other cues and helping each other get better. I don’t see that changing in the same locker room. It’s important for the quarterback room to be a good relationship in there. I don’t think this is going to be any different than that.”

The Canadian duo is ready to take that next step.