Lions Sign RB Bruce Anderson III, WR Alexander Hollins

The BC Lions today added a pair of Americans to the roster: running back Bruce Anderson III and wide receiver Alexander Hollins.

Anderson III, 24, suited up in three games with the Edmonton Elks last season and returned seven punts for 170 yards.

The native of Ruskin, Florida signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as a non-drafted free agent in 2019 and also spent a portion of the next two seasons on the Indianapolis Colts’ practice squad.

Anderson III enjoyed a solid four-year college career at North Dakota State (2015-18) where he helped the program capture three NCAA Division 1 FCS national titles.

In 52 games with the Bison, Anderson III rushed for 2,896 yards and 24 touchdowns on 486 total carries while adding 32 receptions for 448 yards and seven majors. The versatile back also led the team in kickoff return yards in two of his seasons and was a twice named FCS All-American.

Hollins, 25, was most recently a member of the Cleveland Browns’ practice roster for the majority of 2021.

After signing as a non-drafted free agent with the Minnesota Vikings in 2019, the Mississippi native was active for four games and hauled in two receptions for 46 yards in the season finale against Chicago. He spent most of 2020 on the practice roster before being claimed by the Browns in late December.

Hollins transferred from Mississippi’s Copiah-Lincoln Community College to Eastern Illinois for his senior season in 2018.

With the Panthers, he emerged as one of the FCS top wide receivers with 79 catches for 1,090 yards and 16 touchdowns while earning numerous individual All-American recognitions.