US Open Tryouts Kick Off April 2nd

Spring is almost here and that means the roster construction is heating up. The BC Lions announced today that US open tryout camps are returning for 2022, with the club’s talent evaluators set to visit five American markets over the next seven weeks. It all begins on Saturday, April 2nd in Washington, DC.

“US free agent camps have always been an important tool for us, not only for finding guys who can come to training camp this year but for the potential to put more young players on our radar for down the road, “said Lions co-GM/director of football ops. Neil McEvoy.

“With COVID still a larger issue at this time last year, we all missed out on these opportunities to evaluate more players in person. It’s essential and exciting for us to have these camps back on our off-season calendar.”

These workouts will feature drills such as 40-yard timing, pro agility shuttle, football drills and one-on-ones.

Bryan Burnham, TJ Lee, Travis Lulay, Adam Bighill, Solomon Elimimian are examples of current and former Lions signed after attending open tryouts in the United States.

“You can leave no stone un-turned, “adds McEvoy.

“The continent is chock-full of raw, talented players who can come in and make an impact with three-down football.”

Further info on registration, fees and policies surrounding COVID-19 can be found HERE.

2022 BC Lions Open Tryout Schedule:

Washington, DC

Date: Saturday, April 2nd

Venue: Anacostia High School

Address: 1601 16th St SE, Washington, DC 20020

Registration: 8:30 AM

Testing: 9:00 AM

Surface: Turf

Atlanta, GA

Date: Sunday, April 3rd

Venue: Center Parc Stadium

Address: 755 Hank Aaron Drive, Atlanta, GA 30315

Registration: 8:00 AM

Testing: 8:30 AM

Surface: Turf

Richardson, TX

Date: Saturday, April 9th, 2022

Venue: Richardson High School

Address: 1250 W Belt Line Rd, Richardson, TX 75080

Registration: 9:00 AM

Testing: 9:30 AM

Surface: Turf

Las Vegas, NV

Date: Sunday, April 10th, 2022

Venue: Ed W. Clark High School

Address: 4291 Pennwood Ave, Las Vegas, NV 89102

Registration: 9:00 AM

Testing: 9:30 AM

Surface: Turf

Seattle, WA

Date: Sunday, May 1, 2022

Venue: Ingraham High School

Address: 1819 N 135th St, Seattle, WA 98133

Registration: 8:30 AM

Testing: 9:00 AM

Surface: Turf