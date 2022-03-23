Wayne Moore Returns To Lions

The BC Lions announced this morning National running back Wayne Moore has returned to the team.

Moore, 30, originally signed with the Lions mid-way through 2018 and would suit up in 25 games over two seasons with the club. Along with rushing for 86 yards on 19 carries, the versatile back recorded seven receptions for 91 yards and chipped in with four special teams tackles. He announced his retirement prior to 2021 training camp after sustaining injuries in a car accident.

Moore was selected in round two (11th overall) by Montreal in the 2016 CFL Draft before spending most of the 2017 campaign on the Ottawa REDBLACKS’ practice squad.

Over four years with the McMaster Marauders, Moore amassed 1,515 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns on 270 carries.