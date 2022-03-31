Lions Add American K/P Nathan Hierlihy To Camp Roster

The BC Lions announced today the signing of American kicker/punter Nathan Hierlihy to the training camp roster.

Hierlihy, 28, was most recently a member of the US developmental Spring League Alphas in 2021 where he handled all phases of the kicking game.

The Sacramento native attended El Camino College in 2014 and started for both the football and soccer teams before transferring to the University of Redlands for his final three years of eligibility.

In 23 games with the Bulldogs, Hierlihy made good on 28 of 41 field goal attempts while averaging 42.4 yards over 52 total punts.

Along with leading the school to a Southern California Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SCIAC) championship in 2016, Hierlihy was nominated for the 2017 Fred Mitchell Award for placekicking and community service.