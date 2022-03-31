Lions To Visit Kelowna For Play With The Pros Clinic, Fan Meet And Greet

Key members of your BC Lions are set to hit the road for a special stop in the Okanagan on April 14th and 15th.

Starting quarterback Nathan Rourke, CFL Most Outstanding Canadian Bo Lokombo, Sukh Chungh, David Knevel and Ben Hladik will be in Kelowna to take part in a Play with the Pros clinic presented by More Rewards Fueling Sport and supported by Leavitt Machinery. Members of the Okanagan Sun will also be on hand assisting with the clinic.

The event kicks off at 6:00 pm on Thursday, the 14th as fans are invited to join our players for a pint and football chat at Dakoda’s Bar and Grill.

“Growing football at the grassroots level and having a positive impact in our communities are major pillars of the Lions organization,” said Lions’ director of community partnerships Jamie Taras.

“As British Columbia’s only professional football team, we love being able to extend those relationships across this great province.”

Each year, our Play with the Pros clinic hosts hundreds of kids between ages 6 and 12, matching them with their favourite Lions players in a fun, non-contact football skills clinic.

Registration form and more info on Play with the Pros can be found HERE.

Kelowna Road Trip Schedule:

Thursday, April 14

Fan meet and greet- those under 19 welcome if accompanied by an adult.

Dakoda’s Pub and Grill: 1574 Harvey Avenue

6:00-9:00 pm

Friday, April 15

Play with the Pros Clinic

West Kelowna Multi-Sport Centre: 2139 McDougall Road

10:00 am- NOON