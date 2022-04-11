One Month Countdown To Training Camp

For a 12th consecutive season, the BC Lions’ quest for a Grey Cup championship will begin in Canada’s Tournament Capital. 2022 Training Camp presented by Sun Peaks Resort and the City of Kamloops officially begins on Wednesday, May 11th when first-year Lions strap on the helmets at Hillside Stadium.

Veterans report for duty on Saturday, May 14th with full practice beginning the following morning.

“Our organization is thrilled for the opportunity to head back to Kamloops once again,” said Lions co-GM/director of football operations Neil McEvoy.

“Since establishing the Tournament Capital as our training camp home back in 2010, we have been provided world class football facilities and been given outstanding hospitality for our players, coaches and entire staff.”

2022 also marks the return of one of our favourite pre-season traditions: Fan Fest presented by BCLC takes place Saturday, May 21st at Hillside Stadium.

Festivities begin at 5:00 pm with children aged 6-12 taking part in our Play with the Pros clinic. Fans can then get an early look at the 2022 squad in a full team scrimmage before the evening is capped off with a fireworks show.

Following the team’s pre-season opener at Calgary on Saturday, May 28th the team returns to Hillside for four days of practice ahead of the pre-season finale at BC Place on Friday, June 3rd against Saskatchewan.

The squad’s 68th regular season kicks off on Saturday, June 11th at BC Place presented by the BC Federation of Labour.

Fans can view the full training camp practice schedule HERE.

Registration for Play with the Pros can be done HERE.

Click HERE for the 2022 regular season schedule.