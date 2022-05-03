Lions Select Three In Global Draft, Add One More Via Free Agency

The BC Lions turned to Europe in the 2022 CFL Global Draft, selecting three prospects: Latvian DL Karlis Brauns (Round one, 3rd overall), German DB Marcel Dabo (Round two, 16th overall) and German FB John Levi-Kruse (Round three, 21st overall).

The squad also announced the signing of Global free agent DL Tibo Debaillie.

Brauns- The 6’4, 270-pound defensive lineman recently turned heads at the College Gridiron Showcase in Fort Worth, Texas. Brauns enjoyed an All-Star season with the ELF Wroclaw Panthers and previously won the Spaghetti Bowl (Finnish Football championship) with the Kupio Steelers. He has also played in Serbia and Germany before pursuing his dream of playing in North America.

Dabo- The athletic defensive back recently signed with the Indianapolis Colts as part of the NFL’s International Pathway program. He spent 2021 with the ELF Stuttgart Surge where he enjoyed an All-Star season with 28 total tackles and one interception while earning Defensive Rookie of the Year honours.

Levi-Kruse– Spent 2021 as starting fullback and long snapper for the ELF Hamburg Sea Devils. Caught 11 passes for 102 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Levi-Kruse was also a member of the German Football League2 Elmshorn Fighting Pirates in 2019 and the German National Team in 2017.

Dabaillie- Selected in round three (20th overall) by Edmonton in the 2021 Global Draft, Debaillie made his CFL debut on August 7th and would appear in three total contests with the Elks. The native of Gistal, Belgium moved across the pond to attend Towson University from 2018-19 and recorded 28 defensive tackles and 1.5 sacks in 22 games. He previously helped the Ostend Pirates win Belgian Bowl XXIX in 2016 with a 16-15 win over Brussels