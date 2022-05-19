Lions Lock Up 2022 Draft Pick Noah Zerr

(Kamloops)- The BC Lions this morning announced that National offensive lineman Noah Zerr has signed with the team. Zerr was selected by the Lions in round two (12th overall) of the 2022 CFL Draft earlier this month.

Zerr (6’7, 330 lbs)- arrives in Kamloops today after recently attending a mini-camp with the New York Giants. The highly-touted draft prospect appeared in 30 games over four seasons with the University of Saskatchewan Huskies, starting all but one of those at left tackle.

Zerr’s accolades in 2021 included a U Sports First-Team All-Canadian, Canada West All-Star and helping the offence pound their way to wins in the Hardy Cup and Uteck Bowl. Zerr was also voted the Huskies’ lineman of the year.