Lions Add American Defensive Lineman Miles Fox

The BC Lions announced this morning that American defensive lineman Miles Fox has signed with the team.

Fox (6’1, 297 lbs)- transferred from Old Dominion to Wake Forest for his final three seasons of eligibility (2019-2021). After missing the 2019 season due to a torn Achilles, the Georgia native earned First-Team All-ACC honours and an ACC Comeback Player of the Year nomination in 2020.

In 21 total games with the Demon Deacons, Fox racked up 58 combined tackles (31 solo, 27 assisted), 17.5 tackles for a loss and 7.5 sacks, including a takedown of Trevor Lawrence in a game against Clemson in 2020.