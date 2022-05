The BC Lions on Monday morning released the following ten players from the roster:

American DL Calvin Bundage

National WR Dallas Dixon

American DB Victor Gamboa

American OL Jamar McGloster

American DL Romeo McKnight

National K/P Mark Milan

American DL Cameron Murray

American WR Zac Parker

National DB O’Shane Samuels

American WR ArDarius Stewart

The squad is back on the field Monday for the first of three more practice days in Kamloops before returning home to Vancouver and the final pre-season tune up against Saskatchewan on Friday, June 3 at BC Place.