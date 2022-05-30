Steven Page Headlines Backyard Block Party Presented By Canadian Club

(Vancouver)- Lions fans will have the opportunity to start the party early for our season kickoff, as today the club announced Steven Page will headline our Backyard Block Party presented by Canadian Club.

The pre-game extravaganza takes place from 2:00-6:00 pm on Saturday, June 11th on a long stretch of Robson St. between Beatty and Cambie.

Recently inducted to the Canadian Music Hall of Fame with his former Barenaked Ladies bandmates, Page has enjoyed a very successful solo career which began with the release of his first solo album Page One in 2010. He previously performed at the 2011 NHL Winter Classic in Pittsburgh. Page hits the stage on 5:00 pm on June 11.

Before the Page wraps up this special event, fans will be treated to a performance by Famous Players Band.

Open to fans 19 and over, the Backyard Block Party will also feature food, Central City beer, drinks from Truly & Twisted Tea and plenty of tailgate activities to get fans amped up for a great night of football and entertainment before the squad battles the Edmonton Elks to begin their 68th regular season.

The special pre-game party continues inside BC Place with a performance from OneRepublic beginning at 6:30 pm.

Secure your tickets for our 2022 season kickoff HERE.