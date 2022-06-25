Bakes’ Game Takes | BC 44 TOR 3

Another week, another convincing win. And after this one, we think the rest of the CFL should be on notice. What’s more impressive is the fact they got it done despite losing three key starters to injury in a matter of minutes in the first half; Bo Lokombo, James Butler and Bryan Burnham each went down with upper body injuries after taking big hits late in the second quarter.

It will now be interesting to monitor the status of said players as they now face a short week of preparation for their next test. For the moment, Nathan Rourke and the BC Lions will enjoy the spoils of a 44-3 pasting of the Toronto Argonauts, a result that gives the Leos their first 2-0 start since the 2016 season.

Now for the same game takes from Matt Baker after another massive night at BC Place.

Start Fast, Finish Consistent

For the second time in as many contests, the home side exploded out of the gate, this time as a nine-play, 68-yard drive that culminated with Rourke’s 19-yard touchdown strike to Burnham. A significant momentum shift occurred on the ensuing series when Obum Gwacham stuffed Argos’ running back Antonio Simmons on a 3rd and goal from the one-yard line.

Rourke and the offence proceeded to drive all the down to the Toronto 16 before settling for a Sean Whyte field goal to give them the early two-score lead. Rourke was picking and choosing his targets, hitting no fewer than seven receivers in the opening quarter alone.

And he would set yet another record in this one: his 436 passing yards eclipses the mark for Canadian quarterbacks previously held by Gerry Dattilio in the 1970s. His handiwork also included 39 completions on 45 attempts and four touchdown passes, two going to potentially a new favourite target in Dominique Rhymes and another to Jevon Cottoy.

“Those guys have all the faith in me and that gives me so much confidence, ” said Rourke in his post-game media conference.

“There were a lot of great things in that locker room and it’s a tribute to those guys. That’s a team effort right there and I’m really proud to be a part of this team.”

You saw first-hand just how beneficial it can be for this offence to spread the ball around and use everybody.

“We showed that we’re versatile, ” Rourke added.

“To have one of the best receivers in BC Lions history go down and still be able to find a rhythm as an offence was pretty impressive.”

Can you say another Top Performer of the Week nod is coming for Rourke? Probably a safe bet. Head coach Rick Campbell was most impressed by the fact Rourke isn’t satisfied just yet with the mindset of getting better next week.

“He’s not putting on a show for you guys or anything. What you see is what you get,” said Campbell.

“That’s why I’ve been his biggest fan the last two years. That’s how he is and he actually means that, he’s not just saying that. He’s a fun guy to be around because his approach to the game is fun to watch.”

Lions fans are certainly entertained as well.

Stepping Up

We mentioned Rhymes playing a bigger role in Burnham’s absence. With no other true tailback on the roster, it was the veteran David Mackie taking over with 90 yards and his first career touchdown on 16 carries. After Lokombo went down it was Ben Hladik who took over a role in the starting defence, chipping in with a pair of defensive tackles.

Campbell certainly wasn’t surprised to see the next man up mentality in full force. He was also thrilled to see the defence step up, not only with the early goal line stand but again at the start of the second half when TJ Lee’s fumble recovery snuffed out some more Argonauts momentum with the score still 23-3.

“We’re doing some things in key situations that are making a big difference,” said Campbell of the execution.

“The stop on the goal line and then we take the ball from the one all the way down and kick a field goal, that’s a ten-point swing. When things like that are happening and they’re making those key plays, that helps the cause.”

Quotable

“When you come into the facility, he’s the first one there. And I’m one of the last guys to leave and he’s still there, eating a peanut butter and jelly sandwich, trying to find something to do. He’s always working, no matter what. He’s trying to perfect himself. You can see in his eyes he’s like really hungry.” Garry Peters on Nathan Rourke.

Key Numbers

436- Rourke’s passing yard total was also the highest by any Lions QB since Travis Lulay’s career-high total of 436 in a July 2017 win over Hamilton.

583– the Lions’ total offence in this convincing victory.

40:08- a whopping time of possession for the Lions’ offence as they wore down the Boatmen from the opening kickoff.

143- a game-high in receiving yards for Rhymes who will likely be counted on to step up even more with Burnham likely to miss some time.

2- the amount of times Stefan Flinfoft was forced to punt.

Next Up

The squad gets back to work Monday with a short turnaround ahead of Thursday’s meeting at 0-2 Ottawa. The AM730 pre-game show begins at 3:30 pm with kickoff at 4:30 pm.