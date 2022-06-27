Nathan Rourke Once Again Named CFL Top Performer Of The Week

Following his record-setting performance in a 44-3 thrashing of the Toronto Argonauts to cap off week three, Nathan Rourke was honoured as CFL Top Performer of the Week for the second time in as many contests.

Picking up where he left off in the season kickoff victory over Edmonton, Rourke completed 39 of 45 passes while his 436 yards set a new single-game record for Canadian quarterbacks. Rourke also threw four touchdown strikes to bring his CFL-leading total to seven on the young season.

His excellent outing resulted in the Lions’ offence racking up a total of 583 yards a remarkable 40:08 time of possession.

Rourke and the squad are back on the practice field this afternoon ahead of Thursday night’s road tilt against the Ottawa REDBLACKS. Kickoff is 4:30 pm on AM730 and across the Lions Audio Network.

Calgary wide receiver Malik Henry and Winnipeg defensive end Willie Jefferson rounded out the week three top performers as they finished second and third, respectively, in voting