David Mackie Recalls Stellar Team Effort & Highlight Reel

Fullback David Mackie couldn’t recall the last time he had 16 carries in a single football game.

After a dominant 44-3 win over the Toronto Argonauts last Saturday night, the BC Lions captain said the last time he lined up as a tailback was mostly likely back in high school.

“That was the most fun I had in a long time. I understand my role on the team, I appreciate my role in the trust I have from coaches, that’s the nature of playing fullback where there’s such a big part on blocking,” Mackie added.

When lead back James Butler went down after a huge collision with the Argos’ Wynton McManis, Mackie stepped up to handle all the carries for the remainder of the game — every fullback’s dream.

“It wasn’t like I had an ounce of nervousness, it was just kind of like, that’s trust the big boys and Nate [Nathan Rourke] was so calm back there, too. It just makes it easier for me,” Mackie recalled.

He finished the game with 16 carries for 90 yards and a touchdown in the 4th quarter, including a few big runs to keep the chains moving on the offence and a hurdle play that he won’t forget for a while.

Mackie leapt over defender Shaq Richardson and was quickly surrounded by two other Argos on his way down.

The 6’2’’ fullback showed off his athletic ability once again, the last time he attempted to hurdle over the defender was back in 2019 against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. Despite losing the football he humbly gives all the credit to his strong offensive line blocking for him.

“If it was JB [James Butler], he would’ve been in the end zone. The O-Line did a spectacular job and the left side opened up and there wasn’t much thought to it. I went up over and unfortunately lost the ball, I think I even knocked the ball loose myself,” he said.

While the offseason training has paid off for Mackie, he didn’t forget about the fumble that caused the team to lose possession.

“A lot of surprise from the locker room that I can jump that high so quickly. Every once in a while, you just have to remind everyone that I’m not a total meathead,” he chuckled.

“It’s not something I’ve struggled with, but that’s something that I’ll lose sleep over with. Especially with a day that our offence had and for our only turnover to be that one. It’s like a black in the game for me so I’m not going to forget about it.”

With the weather heating up recently, Mackie is out on the golf course with fellow teammates in their free time. This year, with the addition of placekicker Sean Whyte and defensive end Mathieu Betts, more and more Lions are bonding on the golf course.

“We’re fortunate to have some pretty awesome community partners and it’s cool because golf is just so different from football. There’s a good group of us out on Sunday and there’s a scoreboard on the side of my locker where everyone submits their scores,” Mackie said.

“Some are really good and some guys are trying really hard. I’m going to throw someone under the bus. Scarf [Jacob Scarfone] is hitting the range, he’s doing everything he can. Tanner [Doll] just broke 90 for the first time. Sean Whyte kind of has the crown right now but I know Flintoft is coming for it, Peirson is coming for it, too.”

Outside of football, several Lions are trying to improve their golf game on their days off, but there will always be the temptation of upgrading golf gear.

“I love my TaylorMade p790 irons. Love my Cobra driver, been hammering the old one but it still works. It still goes almost 300 yards every time. If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it. Sorry Joanne if I’m spending too much but I like my setup right now,” Mackie said.