Given the crazy path to victory for the Lions in Ottawa on Thursday, it was easy to forget the role Josh Pearson played in helping the squad secure its first 3-0 start in 15 years. Flashback to the first quarter where the long and lanky wideout certainly deserved an A+ for his reaction skills, elevating himself to catch a deflected ball for a seven-yard gain that set up the offence for a third and one.

Instead of a punting situation, the next play saw quarterback Nathan Rourke run his 50-yard bootleg to the house to open the scoring. It was a rather unorthodox play to make for his first and only catch in his CFL debut.

But the Jacksonville State product clearly isn’t worried about style points after also elevating himself into a role in the starting offence after a solid training camp showing in Kamloops.

“It’s just staying in the playbook and being ready. Showing what I’ve got, showing what I can do,” Pearson said.

“I’m glad the time is finally here. I hope all the injured guys get a Godspeed recovery. When my number is called, I’ve got to make a play.”

Every training camp has examples like the one shown by Pearson. Clearly good enough to start somewhere with some impressive credentials that we’ll talk about shortly, it was natural he would have to keep elevating and wait a few weeks for his time to shine with the likes of Bryan Burnham, Lucky Whitehead, Keon Hatcher and Jevon Cottoy pencilled in as starters on the depth chart. Pearson credits the entire unit for helping him stay on top of things.

“Working in this offence is more chill and laid back. Guys are always there to help you if you don’t understand something, ” he said.

The ball gets spread around in this offence, so I love that. It’s not a one-man or two-man show. Everybody gets the love; everyone touches the ball. That’s what I love about this offence.”

At Jacksonville State, Pearson earned First-Team All-American honours as a junior after leading the Gamecocks in every major receiving category. He would then land with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as a non-drafted free agent in 2020, right around the same time some guy named Tom Brady landed with the squad. He would be active for one regular season game before earning a Super Bowl ring as a member of the team’s practice squad. It was also the best learning experience he could have asked for.

“That was probably one of the greatest locker rooms in history,” Pearson exclaimed.

“I learned a whole lot, having Mike (Evans), AB (Antonio Brown), CG (Chris Godwin), just seeing their mentality, how they watch film, how they see the game and how they pick apart a defence and I was able to bring some of that here. I wouldn’t say I was Brady’s best friend (laughs) but I was able to talk to him quite a bit and see how he did things. I think that’s going to help a lot up here.”

Pearson admits he did have to pinch himself once he actually got into the same huddle as the man known as TB12.

“I was a little starstruck. I watched him as a kid because I was a huge Patriots fan growing up. I caught my first pass from him and then I was really starstruck. He knew my name. That was big (laughs). Winning a Super Bowl my first year in the league was really special.”

Another one of his favourite Tampa teammates, Rob Gronkowski, announced his retirement last month. We couldn’t resist asking Pearson if he thinks it will be a permanent decision this time around for one of the better tight ends in pro football history.

“I think so, ” he said.

“Gronk is a big guy. He takes a lot of hits and that takes a toll on you. He had an amazing career and he’s a great guy to be around. He’s a partier and that makes it fun to be around him.”

Now that he has taken in all those lessons learned in Tampa and gotten his chance to appear in live game action, Pearson knows his job is to keep elevating day by day.

“Once you get into football, you ready to play. Practice is very important for a pro athlete; being able to watch film and break down your opponent so when you get to game day, it feels like a practice. You go out there calm and relaxed, ready to have fun with your guys.”

