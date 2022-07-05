Keon Hatcher Named CFL Top Performer Of The Week

After cashing in on a few critical receptions in last week’s victory over Ottawa, BCLions receiver Keon Hatcher was honoured as CFL Top Performer of the Week on Tuesday morning.

The playmaker enjoyed his best game as a pro with seven catches on seven targets for a career-high 166 yards. His most significant play of the night was a 71-yard touchdown reception from Nathan Rourke that put the visitors back on top in the third quarter. Hatcher now leads all Lion receivers with 289 yards in three games.

Saskatchewan defensive linemen Anthony Lanier and Pete Robertson were also named Top Performers of the Week, finishing 2nd and 3rd, respectively, in voting.

2022 Lions Top Performers Of The Week

Week 1- Nathan Rourke, James Butler

Week 2- BYE

Week 3- Nathan Rourke

Week 4- Keon Hatcher