Rourke The Unanimous Choice For CFL Top Performer Of Month

The Canadian Football League announced this morning that Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke was the unanimous choice as CFL Top Performer of the Month for June.

The Lions’ pivot emerged as one of the league’s top stories through the opening month of 2022, completing 88 of 105 passes- a remarkable 83.8 completion percentage- for 1,077 yards and a CFL-best nine touchdown passes en route to the club’s first 3-0 start since the 2007 season.

Rourke trails only Hamilton’s Dane Evans for the league lead in passing yards and has also been a game breaker with his legs, rushing for 180 yards and three majors on 13 total carries.

In the process Rourke also set a pair of single-game records for Canadian quarterbacks: a completion percentage of 89.7 (26/29) in the week one victory over Edmonton and then threw for 436 yards in the week three triumph over Toronto.

In addition, Rourke’s five touchdown passes in the opener matched a record for Canadians held by the legendary Russ Jackson.

The Victoria-born signal-caller was also honoured with CFL Top Performer of the Week honours following each of the first two contests.