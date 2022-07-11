McCallum, Olafioye To Join Lions Wall Of Fame

The BC Lions are honoured to announce the induction of two outstanding alumni members to our Wall of Fame. Kicker Paul McCallum and offensive lineman Jovan Olafioye will be enshrined on Saturday, August 6 when the Lions play host to Edmonton.

McCallum- began practicing with the Lions in 1993 as a member of the BCFC Surrey Rams. After short stints in Ottawa and Hamilton and an 11-year run with Saskatchewan where he set a new record for the longest field goal in league history of 63 yards, McCallum returned home and made an immediate impact by tying a Grey Cup record with six successful field goals in the 2006 championship victory over Montreal.

“Being added to the Wall of Fame with my former teammate and alongside all of the best to have ever played for this franchise is an amazing honour and something I will look back on with pride,” McCallum said.

“I was grateful for everything that football has given me, I was able to play in front of all my friends, family and the people that helped me along the way. I am very lucky and will cherish this moment forever”

A two-time CFL All-Star and five-time Division All-Star selection, McCallum retired as the Lions’ all-time leader in field goal percentage (85.9) and second to Lui Passaglia in total points (1,506), punting yards (37,912) and kickoff yards (28,700).

McCallum would also set a league record in 2011 by making 30 consecutive field goal attempts before earning a second Grey Cup ring that November. He was inducted into the Canadian Football Hall of Fame in 2022.

Olafioye- You would be hard-pressed to find a more decorated offensive lineman to sport Lions orange than Jovan Olafioye. The hulking right tackle joined the squad in 2010 as a free agent out of North Carolina Central.

“This is an extremely humbling moment for me,” Olafioye said.

“I was proud to represent the Lions both on the field and in the community and will forever be grateful to Wally Buono for giving me the chance to carve out a great career with a great and classy organization. I salute the great Dan Dorazio for helping mould me into the player I became, as well as all my teammates and coaches I had for all of those years. I wouldn’t be here without them.”

Affectionately known as the “Sugar Bear,” Jovan was an elite force on the Lions offensive line for the better part of a decade. A 2011 Grey Cup champion and winner of the CFL Most Outstanding Lineman award one year later, Olafioye was a West Division All-Star every year from 2010-16 and CFL All-Star selection in all but one of those seasons.

In addition, he never missed a start in all his seasons as a Lion, dressing in all 18 regular season contests from 2010-16 and again in 2018. He consistently set a brilliant example of how important offensive line play was for the key playmakers during his Lions tenure.