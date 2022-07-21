Lions Mourn Loss Of Doug Mitchell

The BC Lions Football Club is sad to learn of the passing of long-time CFL fixture Doug Mitchell. The club has issued the following statement:

Yesterday, we lost a long-serving member of the Canadian Football League. Doug Mitchell played for the BC Lions in 1960 and would later serve as CFL Commissioner from 1984 to 1988.

Doug served as Alternate Governor and member of the executive committee of the Calgary Stampeders Football Club and was recently inducted into the Canadian Football Hall of Fame as a builder.

The BC Lions Football Club shares our condolences with Doug’s wife Lois and the entire Mitchell family, including his son Scott, the President of the Hamilton Tiger-Cats Football Club.